Daily news update: Parliament fire report, ConCourt vandalism case and Nsfas application deadline

Parliament’s sprinkler system has not been serviced since 2017 despite it needing to be maintained every three years, the City of Cape Town’s report has revealed.

The report, which the city insisted is not an official fire report on the incident, was made public on Friday.

“This is a post-incident report prepared by the City’s Fire Department on the fire that engulfed Parliament.

“It reflects the observations of professionals, but does not in any way constitute or substitute for a full forensic investigation conducted by professional fire investigators,” Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement.

Paul Makaula in the dock of the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 6 January 2022. He is accused of using a hammer to smash the windows of the Constitutional Court. Picture: citizen.co.za/Neil McCartney

The man who allegedly vandalised the Constitutional Court this week made his first appearance in the dock of the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, where it was revealed that had been convicted of murder in 2010 and was apparently out on parole at the time of the incident.

Paul Makauta, a 36-year-old from Dobsonville, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly taking a hammer to glass doors and windows at the Constitutional Court.

He is facing a charge of malicious damage to property at the moment, but National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said on Friday the state was considering bringing additional charges against him under the National Key Points Act.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANC/Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary- general Marshall Dlamini says there is no politics at play as the party and the African National Congress (ANC) hold major events on the same day.

The ruling party will host its party’s anniversary celebration at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium on Saturday, while the EFF will be celebrating local government election results with the people of KwaZulu-Natal, in what it has called the Siyabonga rally. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema are expected to address their respective organisations on the same day.

2D and 3D seismic surveys will run from the Namibian border, past Cape Town and as far as Cape Agulhas. Photo: iStock

As South Africa waves goodbye to the Amazon Warrior vessel, the ship which briefly carried out Shell’s 3D seismic survey along South Africa’s east coast, another survey is due to start in the Western Cape.

According to a petition shared by Vuma Earth, the survey, to be conducted by Australia-based Searcher Seismic from 15 January, was given the go-ahead after the Petroleum Agency of South Africa granted a Reconnaissance Permit on 9 November last year.

The survey is planned to be conducted by the M/V BGP Pioneer vessel, supported by the M/V Marianne-G, and will do a “source array and one streamer cable, extending up to 12km long”, 8 metres below the ocean’s surface.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the key to Nelson Mandela’s prison cell at Robben Island is considered state property. Photo for illustration: iStock

The key to Nelson Mandela’s prison cell at Robben Island will no longer be auctioned, and will be returned to South Africa.

This is according to Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who said the key is considered state property in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.

Mthethwa also commended the United States-based Guernseys Auction House for agreeing to suspend its auction, which was set to take place on 23 January.

Bystanders walk past the Cape Town City Hall lit in purple at night to honour Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death on 26 December 2021. Photo: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have announced that this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be held at the Cape Town City Hall for the first time ever.

“The City Hall was considered a suitable venue technically in terms of infrastructure and its capacity,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Cape Town’s City Hall is the first place where former president Nelson Mandela addressed the nation after his release from prison on 11 February 1990, with President Cyril Ramaphosa by his side.

Picture: iStock

Applicants have been given a lifeline to apply for the 2022 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) programme.

Nsfas announced on Thursday that the application deadline has been extended to 21 January for eligible students to apply for this academic year.

“[Nsfas] would like to notify all learners, out of school youth, and non-funded students, that after consulting with various stakeholders, the deadline for applications for the student financial aid has been extended to 22 January,” the body confirmed in a statement.