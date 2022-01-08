Crew of 75 firefighters contain Signal Hill fire on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

At least four Fire and Rescue Service teams – consisting of 75 firefighters – battled the blaze on Signal Hill in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Signal Hill fire, 8 January

Firefighters and resources dispatched

NCC Environmental Services confirmed crews from Table Mountain National Park’s firefighting team and members from Working On Fire (WoF), Volunteer Wildfire Fighting service responded to the scene.

Photo: Twitter/Working on Fire @wo_fire

WoF dispatched 75 firefighters from four teams, as well as five aerial resources – two choppers, two water bombers and a spotter plane.

Watch: Signal Hill fire

Fire contained

In addition, three fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, Cape Town’s southerly winds made it harder to bring the blaze under control.

Photo: Twitter/Working on Fire @wo_fire

The winds eventually died down, and thanks to the efforts of fire and rescue services at the scene, the Signal Hill fire could be contained.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Service Jermaine Carelse thanked residents who reported the fire as it saves lives and infrastructure.

Fully contained – mopping up in progress— NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) January 8, 2022

CapeNature, biodiversity conservation authority in the Western Cape, shared the following tip for safe braaiing:

“Soak the coals of a dead fire with water before you discard them, as coal can retain heat for long periods of time”.

