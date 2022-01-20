Reitumetse Makwea
20 Jan 2022
Mandatory vaccine may soon be a reality

Reduced viral load lessens chance of new variant developing which could also have implications for a fifth wave.

Picture: iStock
There may soon come a time when government will help those South Africans dragging their heels over getting theirCovid vaccinations by making up their minds for them with a vaccination mandate. Specialists in the field are warning the pending decision by Health Minister Joe Phaahla is “absolutely critical” in light of recent jumps in Covid infections. With many back to the daily grind after travelling over the December break, health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said numbers were rising gradually, but there was no cause for serious concern because the recovery rate was equally high. “Our focus is to have more...

