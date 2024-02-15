30 years on: ‘South Africa still has many challenges’ – says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa admits that life in South Africa after 1994 is not as rosy as he would like it to be.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said while South Africa has made progress in the last 30 years there are still urgent challenges that had to be dealt with.

Ramaphosa said such challenges include unemployment, crime, poverty, and service delivery problems in municipalities.

SA experiencing challenges

“Despite everything we have achieved, many South Africans – young and old – are concerned about the state of affairs in our nation and rightly so,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said South Africans faced economic challenges and social challenges which had left them wondering about the future.

“Even people with jobs wonder if they will be able to provide for their families as the cost of living increases. Yes load shedding has had a devastating effect on our lives and yes corruption as it has unfolded over a number of years has also had a negative impact.” Ramaphosa said.

He admitted that there were problems over the years in the delivery of services and ensuring a bright future for all South Africans.

“As we reflect on the journey, we have travelled we must acknowledge the severe challenges we still face. I have taken [note] to all speak about our weaknesses I have taken care to speak about our shot comings, our failing but I have also taken care to say we must work together to correct what is broken now,” he said.

A positive outlook of South Africa

Ramaphosa said there had been an increase in international tourists who had interest in South Africa. He said this was a positive sign.

“We are [a] well adorned country when it comes to tourist attraction places.” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the country has managed to generate billions of dollars through investor conferences.

“Over the last five years we have worked to increase investment in our economy because it is though investment that we can create opportunities for employment,” he said.

Ramaphosa said South Africa should also be proud of businesses that were born after 1994 and had become a success even internationally.

Ramaphosa said municipalities and other arms of government who are granted infrastructure grants should spend the money for the betterment of the communities.

Ramaphosa said the government had invested in the construction of new trains which are being build by women in the East Rand of Gauteng.

He said these trains would soon be exported and sold to other countries.

“There trains are being build in Ekurhuleni and I went to the factory to see how they build them and they are being build by women and they are being rolled out through out the country,” he said.

Ramaphosa said government had stepped in to create jobs when there was a slow down in job creation by the private sector.

“We see young people making full use of the opportunities that have been provided by the presidential employment stimulus and other public employment programmes,” he said.

He said the country was fixing its electricity problems which have been a challenge for many years.

Ramaphosa said the blame game would not help South Africa’s power crisis. But he called on the private sector and government to work together to solve problems affecting ordinary South Africans.

Ramaphosa said over the last five years government has strengthened law enforcement agencies and to ensure the upholding of the rule of law.