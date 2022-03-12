CT Cycle Tour: Prepare for ‘wet and windy weather conditions’ on Sunday

Cheryl Kahla

Thousands of cyclists are preparing for the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday, 13 March, but the weather might not play nice.

That said, a few raindrops probably won’t damper the excitement as cyclists celebrate the return of the Tour. Thanks to Covid-19, the 2021 Tour was hosted virtually.

Nevertheless, the South African Weather Services (Saws) calls on participants to “prepare well and be safe out there”.

Here’s what you need to know.

CT Cycle Tour weather, 13 March

Weather warning

As per a Saws update shared on Friday, cyclists should prepare for a wet and windy Sunday. Mornings will be cloudy with temperatures ranging between 14 and 16°C.

Showers are predicted for the afternoon, and temperatures along most of the routes will be 20°C, with the exception of the CT City Bowl to Muizenberg route, with a predicted 21°C.

In addition, winds between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour are predicted, which is “very manageable” according to the Tour’s director, David Bellairs.

Cape Town Cycle Tour: Info sheet

The 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour – spanning 109 kilometres with several uphill rides around Table Mountain – will start at the historic Grand Parade precinct at 6am on Sunday, 13 March.

View the seeding and start times here. A breakdown of the route conditions along Main Road, Simon’s Town, Sun Valley, Chapman’s Peak, Camps Bay, and Sea Point can be viewed here.

Bellairs wished all riders “a safe and happy tour”, and said he is looking forward to “an incredible vibe in Cape Town; you can sense that things are kind of returning to normal”.

“We were limited due to Covid-19 to 22,500 entries so as you can imagine we are excited because we are heading back where we need to be”.