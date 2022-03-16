Daily news update: National State of Disaster, fuel price and Mpofu found guilty

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The national State of Disaster has been extended by another month yet again, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed.

The extension was published in the government gazette on Monday, and was granted “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

ALSO READ: Dlamini-Zuma to oppose court bid to end national State of Disaster

The latest extension could see the State of Disaster ending on 15 April as government continues to finalise the new National Health Act regulations.

Motorists will have to fork out record prices at the pumps come April. Picture: Neil McCartney

Motorists’ pain at the pumps will continue in April with another record increase expected, come the 6th of next month.

According to data published by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) on Tuesday (15 March), projections point to an over recovery of between 35 and 36 cents in the price of petrol and 37 cents for illuminating paraffin.

Based on the period under review period of 25 February to 14 March therefore, the CEF says it expects the price of 93 unleaded to increase by R2.19 a litre, 95 unleaded by R2.27 and paraffin by R2.66 a litre.

The price of diesel, currently between 38 and 39 cents, will result in users having to fork out between R3.11 and R3.25 more from next month.

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images.

The Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) has found advocate Dali Mpofu guilty of an ethical violation for telling advocate Michelle le Roux to shut up during a hearing at the State Capture Inquiry.

According to News24, the JSA sent a letter to Mpofu stating, “It is indisputable that… you used intemperate language vis-à-vis Le Roux SC by telling her to shut up, whether directly or indirectly”.

Mpofu was found guilty of violating Rule 4.12 of the General Council of the Bar’s Uniform Rules of Ethics.

The JSA has asked Mpofu to “provide written submissions in respect of an appropriate sanction”before deciding what punishment the advocate should face.

AfriForum takes government to court for extension of the national state of disaster. Photo from @JacquesBroodryk- Twitter.

AfriForum is taking the government to court again, accusing it of being “power hungry” after extending the state of the national disaster by a month.

The civil organisation has been at logger heads with the government over the constant extension of the national state disaster.

The organisation began legal action in February to declare the station disaster invalid, arguing that there was currently no disaster.

Citing current Covid-19 hospitalisation and mortality rate, Afriforum said there was no justification for the “continued repression of civil liberties.”





Huawei allegedly ignored a foreign labour quota agreement with SA’s labour department, with foreign staff now at 90%, instead of 40%. (Photo for illustration: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

The Department of Employment and Labour and Huawei Technologies South Africa, have reached an out of court settlement.

The settlement follows the department’s filing papers at the Labour Court on 11 February 2022, relating to Huawei’s 90 % foreigner staff complement.

Huawei has since committed to a new employment equity plan that will see 50% of locals, being absorbed into the company over a three-year period.

The Department has accepted this plan, which addresses the equitable representation of South Africans within the Chinese-owned tech giant,

ALSO READ: Daily news update: J&J booster shot, Eskom scores legal victory and UniZulu students’ protest