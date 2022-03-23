Prominent businessman joins the GWE tour

Brian Sokutu

The list of illustrious and high-profile South African entrepreneurs who will form part of the Generational Wealth Education (GWE) School Tour 2022, continues to grow, with distinguished businessman John Ghatti, being the latest to become a speaker.

Widely seen as a source of inspiration to the youth and many potential traders in the financial space, Ghatti believes that the life people desire and wish for, can be attainable, if they remain focused.

He is very passionate about empowering young people.

“The greatest satisfaction of success has come from watching young – up and coming youth – applying the practical knowledge from my lectures and watching them become successful entrepreneurs,” says Ghatti.

The GWE tour team of prominent speakers and celebrities will be touring nine provinces within South Africa, with a special trip in April to speak to some schools in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is an absolute honour to have John Ghatti join our team of motivational speakers and change-makers.

“He is incredible and someone that will add enormous value to the tour.

“The kids are going to love learning from him,” says GWE CEO Zareef Minty.

Delighted to be part of the tour and Ghatti believes if people invest in the youth, the world will become “a much better place”.

“I have been involved with motivational speaking for a while now, having held seminars around Southern Africa.

“What I love most is watching success stories happen right in front of me.

“When you positively change the mindset of a young person, his or her entire life changes,” says Ghatti.

