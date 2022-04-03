WATCH: Ramaphosa closes ‘golden standard’ ANC Mpumalanga conference

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress’ Mpumalanga elective conference wraps up on Sunday Afternoon with an address from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the weekend was “a significant milestone”, and commended ANC Mpumalanga for hosting a “golden standard, violence-free” conference.

Well done, you’ve set the bar quite high. – President Ramaphosa

WATCH: ANC Mpumalanga Conference

ANC Mpumalanga voting outcome

ANC Mpumalanga convener Mandla Ndlovu was the first nominated as the new provincial treasurer, followed by the former provincial secretary, Lucky Ndinisa.

Both men accepted their nominations.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and former provincial executive committee (PEC) member, Peter Nyoni, failed to gather enough nominations from delegates.

Ndlovu is reportedly aligned with Ramaphosa after he endorsed him in February for a second term ahead of the governing party’s elective conference in December.

Ndinisa is said to be close to ANC deputy president and former long-time Mpumalanga chair David Mabuza.

