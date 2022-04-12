LIVE: KZN floods – Mosque collapsed, two people dead in Durban, 20 missing

Cheryl Kahla

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been battered by heavy rainfall and floods over the weekend, resulting in road closures, damage to infrastructure and the loss of lives.

KZN floods: 12 April 2022

Mosque collapsed

On Tuesday, a mosque collapsed, trapping the muezzin (one who calls to prayer) under the rubble.

The Banu Hashim Mosque, located at Lady Bruce Place in Morningside, collapsed on Monday after the heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been dispatched to the affected areas to support emergency medical services.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the persistent and heavy downpours have done a lot of damage in KwaZulu-Natal, with more showers expected.

Adverse weather conditions are expected along the coast and adjacent interior. At least two people have died, and ten are missing in KwaMashu and Umlazi near Durban.

Downpours are keeping rescue units busy in KZN. The Medi Response Search & Rescue personnel have been extremely busy responding to various flooding related incidents. Consists of motor vehicle accidents to vehicles washed off of crossings and persons trapped in trees. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/Gwg7Ur8HFo— Medi Response (@Medi_Response) April 12, 2022

Saws said there is an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall on Tuesday which could lead to widespread flooding of informal settlements, schools, bridges and major disruptions of traffic over the eastern part of the province.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday night, Medi-Response Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the biggest problem “is that all the main roads are flooded so the rescuers can’t get to these scenes”.

Vehicle washed away

Despite warnings from emergency personnel in Amanzimtoti on Monday, a driver attempted to cross a flooded road and barely made it to the other side.

Remember: It’s not safe to drive across a flooded road, and a vehicle can be swept away in less than 30cm of moving waters.

