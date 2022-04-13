President Ramaphosa assures KZN flood victims that aid and relief is on the way

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently visiting KZN flood victims in badly hit areas including Clermont, Lindelani, Ntuzuma, Emawoti and Umzinyathi.

As Ramaphosa surveyed the damage and interacted with locals, he assured flood victims that government would intervene to help families affected by the floods.

The coastal province has been lashed by destructive rains and according to provincial authorities, has claimed at least 59 lives, leaving a trail of destruction impacting infrastructure, homes and businesses.

KZN flood damage, April 2022. Picture – KZN Govt.

Speaking in isiZulu to the residents of Clermont in eThekweni Municipality, where he visited a family that has lost four children after a wall fell on their home during the floods, Ramaphosa said that a great tragedy had befallen the community.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits flood-ravaged KZN. Picture – KZN govt.

“I wanted to visit this area to see what has occurred… and I can see that [following the floods] this area is in a very bad state. A great tragedy has befallen you, one that we have not seen in a long time,” Ramaphosa said.

“The most painful effect of these floods is that many lives have been lost, people’s homes have been destroyed, streets, bridges and churches have been destroyed.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks and their entourage arrive in Ward 22, Clermont, where four people lost their lives during the heavy rains which hit the province. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/IXHn92pqxG— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 13, 2022

President Ramaphosa passed his condolences on to the bereaved families and committed the government’s support to them.

“You are not alone on this journey. We will walk with you. We will help you in all the ways that we can. We know that your hearts are broken because of what has happened but we are here to say that we are with you,” he said

President Ramaphosa meets the family of Nelisiwe Qwabe whose 3year-old grandson, Luyanda, is missing after floodwaters destroyed their home. Qwabe’s grandsons Lwandle, 11 and Lusanda, 7, died when their home collapsed. 2 other grandchildren survived the incident. Picture – KZN Govt.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Enterprises said its working with Transnet to restore operations at Durban Port including clearing ship containers that washed onto the highway, south of the city

Repairs are underway at Bayhead road which is the main access road to the container terminals at the port and Island View.

Video: Mahomed Amra

