Daily news update: Load shedding, KZN floods and health regulations extension

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

While plans are still on track to suspend rolling blackouts at 05:00 on Friday morning, Eskom warned on Thursday morning that a unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped over the past 24 hours.

The power utility has urged the public to continue using electricity sparingly in an effort to help replenish the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the coming week.

Eskom said the planned suspension of load shedding is due, in part, to the lower demand expected over the weekend, but warned of the possibility that load shedding will need to be implemented during next week as the demand returns.

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as result of the floods now stands at over 341, premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed.

This has risen from 306 fatalities, which was reported on Wednesday.

Zikalala, on Thursday, provided an update on KZN government’s response to the flood disasters due to the heavy rains.

“As of today, in terms of the overview of the provincial incidents, a total of 40,723 people have been affected [and] sadly 341 fatalities have been recorded,” he said.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla during a visit to South Africa’s vaccine research sites on 11 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

Amid some opposition to the proposed regulations to the National Health Act, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has defended the draft measures, saying they will assist with keeping South Africa’s Covid-19 infections and positivity rate low.

The minister along with officials from the Department of Health on Thursday morning briefed parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health on amendments to the health regulations that are out for public comment.

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Parliament has defended its decision to clear former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize of contravening the MPs’ Code of Conduct for his alleged involvement in the Digital Vibes’ scandal.

On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests wrote to Mkhize informing the former minister of its decision to clear him following deliberations on the matter.

The matter stemmed from a complaint laid by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube.

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been appointed to the task force of the world association of parliaments to mediate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s appointment was announced this week by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The IPU is an organisation of global parliaments and facilitates parliamentary diplomacy to “promote peace, democracy and sustainable development worldwide”, according to a statement from Parliament.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: GCIS

Thembi Mthembu, the wife of the late Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu, passed away in a Pretoria hospital on Thursday morning.

Her death comes just a little more than a year after her husband’s death. The anti-apartheid activist and Minister in the Presidency died on 21 January 2021 after battling with Covid-19.

The couple had six children and unfortunately lost their 25-year-old daughter on 20 March 2019 to suicide. Khwezi Mthembu committed suicide at her family’s Pelican parliamentary village home in Cape Town.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) together with Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department arrest undocumented foreigners from the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, 11 March 2022. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

South African (SA) migrant scholars say the greater population is woefully misinformed about the number of undocumented foreigners living and working in the country.

Migrant scholars say their work shows that only a small quotient of the SA population are international migrants and that the overall effect of international immigration on the labour market is not detrimental.

Commuters are pictured at Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Government has extended the deadline for South Africans to have their say on the proposed amendments to the National Health Act to 24 April 2022.

The draft regulations, which are aimed at dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and other notifiable conditions outside the national state of disaster, were gazetted for public comment in March by the Department of Health.

The deadline for submissions was initially on Good Friday, 15 April 2022.

Image; iStock

Government needs the South African middle class to grow, but instead seems intent on taxing them into poverty, and making it unlikely that they would be able to carry future burdens in taxes and government spending.

They will have to deal with rising inflation and rising interest rates which are much more severe than previously expected, due to the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war.

DJ Zinhle and Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz. Picture: Instagram

Drip footwear has marked its success by branching outside of their unique and colourful locally made sneakers, to introducing a new fragrance available for purchase for both men and women.

Taking to social media, the South African footwear brand announced that they will be releasing a new product line, which is a fragrance named “Finesse by Drip”.