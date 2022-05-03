KZN floods: Those who buried loved ones using own funds to be compensated, says Zikalala

Citizen Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says families who buried their loved ones using their own funds will be compensated.

Briefing the media on KwaZulu-Natal flood relief efforts on Tuesday, Zikalala said the search and rescue teams had attended to 542 calls and were able to rescue 164 people.

“364 bodies have been identified. 412 autopsies have been conducted and a total of 364 bodies have been released. There are bodies that are yet to be identified by their relatives,” said Zikalala.

“We are still reporting that with regards to funerals, we are continuing to support all people who lost their loved ones. The department of social development and Sassa are working on profiling provision of psycho-social services and food vouchers. We would want to assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that indeed there are those who buried their loved ones using private parlours without the support of government, those people are being profiled and will be compensated.”

Power had been restored in most parts of the province on Tuesday, as officials continued working to ensure power is restored on other areas.

“The City has appealed to all residents where power has not been restored to be patient.”

Construction of TRUs

Zikalala said the construction of TRUs (temprorary residential units) had commenced at Ilembe and other areas.

“This is a moving target. We are expecting to house 4,396 families in the TRUs. So we are expecting that this work will be done with speed. TRUs are private in nature where the family can settle and stay, unlike a hall or a school. The department of human settlements is reprioritising its budget to ensure it tries to fund the projects,” said Zikalala.

19,113 households have been affected by the floods.

“We want projects to be completed in record time and we are pleased that the constructors and workers are playing their role in this regard. We do this to pay our tribute to those who have fallen in these disasters and the survivors to tell the story. We offer our condolences to those who suffered this immeasurable pain and have undergone these traumatic experiences. We can promise all people of this province that in their honour, we will never rest until we have returned the situation to normalcy. Our province will rise again.”