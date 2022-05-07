Daily news update: Malema, Ndlozi assault case, court blow for Mkhwebane and load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The assault trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 3 June 2022.

The final state witness, who was expected to take the stand on Friday morning, was a no-show.

During proceedings, Magistrate Leland Poonsamy said that the witness had not specified any medical conditions that would prevent her attendance in court, despite a prior arrangement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take the stand.

The witness’s failure to pitch prompted Magistrate Poonsamy to sternly remind the state that the assault charges dated back to 2019 – and this case should have seen a speedier conclusion.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost her bid to rescind a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgment related to her impeachment.

The ConCourt on Friday dismissed Mkhwebane’s application because “no case has been made out for rescission”.

“The Court has concluded that the rescission application does not establish any rescindable errors in the judgment. There are also no exceptional circumstance that warrant the rescission of the judgment.”

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC in Eastern Cape has geared up for its 9th conference to elect new leaders in the province after multiple postponements.

The province has been marred by disputes over alleged manipulation of branch general meeting election results, allegedly by some party leaders who wanted to gain an advantage over their opponents at the provincial conference.

The conference will be held at the East London International Convention Centre over the weekend starting on Friday until Sunday.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) members in the streets of Eldorado Park, Johannesburg on 19 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says it will not abandon its coalition government in the City of Johannesburg as well as City of Ekurhuleni.

This comes as the PA withdrew from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in the Knysna and Matzikama municipalities, while other coalitions in Gauteng and North West were at the brink of collapse.

The PA pulled out of the municipalities after a DA member reportedly labelled the party’s leader Gayton Mckenzie’s appointment as mayor of the Central Karoo District municipality as “political thuggery”.

Photo: Joburg EMS

At least 50 shacks have been destroyed by a fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Services, the fire started in the early hours of Friday morning.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said a number of people have been affected by the fire.

“About 200 people were affected by this fire incident. There was one patient who was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown,” said Mulaudzi.

Load shedding. Picture: iStock.

South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, has announced that load shedding will be lowered to stage one effective from 22:00 on Friday.

“Due to the lower weekend demand, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1,” a statement reads from Eskom.

It said that it expects to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to supplement available supply and to limit the stage of load shedding during this period.