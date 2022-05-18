Former attorney admits to defrauding clients of over R1 million

Kgomotso Phooko

A former attorney from Mabopane, Gauteng, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft of more than R1 million in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Collen Butiki Rihlamfu of Rihlamfu attorneys admitted to stealing more than R1 million from six clients in 2018.

The complaints were laid against the 48-year-old between June and August 2018, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

The former attorney was struck off the roll in Gauteng on 7 March 2018 for unethical practices.

However, he still went on to defraud more clients around Pretoria.

“He continued to defraud six different complainants between June and August 2018, in and around Pretoria by pretending to be a conveyancer and a practising attorney,” said Mahanjana.

Defrauded under pretence

The clients alleged they deposited money in Rihlamfu’s bank account in hopes of him assisting with their house purchases.

He pocketed the money under the pretence of helping with issues of title deeds and transfers.

He pleaded guilty on all the charges against him and will be sentenced on 8 June 2022.

