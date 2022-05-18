Mpho Moerane remembered as a vibrant, multi-skilled leader

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of former City of Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane, who died on Wednesday.

Moerane was admitted at the Milpark hospital following a car accident last week, and according to his family, he did not respond positively to treatment.

Moerane is survived by his wife and four children.

Condolences have been pouring in since his passing, with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing the former mayor as a multi-skilled leader.

“This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader. Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg,” said Ramaphosa.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. May his soul rest in peace.”

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse described Moerane as a leader who was always eager to engage on the

development of the City to serve the interests of residents.

“‘Bitso’ (my namesake) as we affectionately used to call each other, will forever hold a special place in my heart – not just as a colleague but also as someone I called a friend,” said Phalatse.

“On behalf of the Joburg Multi-Party Government, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Fikile, and four children, as well as his political home, the ANC. This is a time of collective mourning for the City and beyond. Robala ka khotso, Bitso.”

@ActionSA_JHB has learned with shock of the sad passing of the leader of the opposition in the city of Johannesburg; councillor Mpho Moerane.



Councillor Moerane is reported to have succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash he was involved in last Monday.#MphoMoerane pic.twitter.com/BExKm1VSdq— Funzi Ngobeni (@MMC4Transport) May 18, 2022

In a statement, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba extended his condolences to the Moerane family.

“ActionSA joins all political parties and civil society stakeholders in sharing our condolences with the council and residents. Our condolences further extend to the ANC’s City of Joburg caucus, in particular, as Moerane becomes the party’s third Joburg mayor and caucus leader to pass away within a year.

“I would like to extend my warmest condolences to the Moerane family, who have lost a husband, father, brother cousin and son. May the family be enveloped in the comfort of God’s love.”