Daily news update: Zandile Mafe appeal dismissed, Soweto electricity woes and political party funding

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe‘s bid to appeal the dismissal of his bail application has failed.

The appeal application was heard on Monday by the Western Cape High Court yet again after Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare came to a split decision on the matter.

With a third judge – Constance Nziweni – presiding over the case, the court has since decided to dismiss Mafe’s bail appeal application.

The appeal followed the Cape Town Regional Court’s judgment in February, which ruled that the defence failed to prove exceptional circumstances as to why Mafe should be released on bail.

Picture: Michel Bega

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said only two political parties have disclosed their funding during the fourth quarter for the financial year 2021/22.

The IEC said the Fourth Quarter Disclosure Report covers all qualifying donations declared by political parties for the three-month period between January and March 2022.

Political parties are compelled to submit information related to donations accepted over a certain period in line with the Political Party Funding Act.

The African National Congress (ANC) received R10 million and the Democratic Alliance (DA) R2.5 million.

Advocate Malesela Teffo speaks to media at the Hillbrow Magistrates court in Johannesburg, 29 April 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Malesela Teffo, says the Pretoria High Court’s decision to grant Netflix permission to film the proceedings will not go unchallenged.

Ten10 Films, which is a production house shooting a documentary for Netflix, had applied to film court proceedings along with several other media houses.

While Ten10 Films was granted access, the defence filed an application for the production house to be removed from court.

The application, however, was dismissed, with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruling on Monday that the production house will be allowed to film the trial.

A general view of Tutuka Power Station on 18 November 2021 in Standerton, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Three Eskom power stations – Tutuka, Kendal and Duvha – accounted for nearly half of all plant breakdowns during the previous financial year.

The three stations combined 5,008MW generation capacity unavailable during the previous financial year:

Tutuka: 2,256MW offline

Kendal: 1,613MW offline

Duvha:1,139MW offline

If Eskom was to fix these clearly broken power stations – likely both from an engineering (plant) and human resources point of view – and restore just half of these amounts offline, this would be enough to plug the shortfall that Eskom currently has during the evening peak.

Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service Department (EISD) Michael Sun has condemned the attack and intimidation of councillors in Soweto.

It is understood that frustrated Soweto residents lashed out at several councillors following a lack of power supply to their communities.

According to Sun, Councillor Lucas Lufutso of Ward 34 was physically beaten while Councillor Nompumelelo Mazibuko of Ward 33 was taken hostage by residents demanding an end to lengthy blackouts in their area.

“We understand the frustrations and can relate to the anger residents must be feeling due to a lack of electricity but that can never be an excuse to resort to violence.”

South African media personality and reality television star, Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

South African media personality and Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo found himself in hot water with SARS as his furniture was reportedly auctioned off recently to pay off his tax debt.

According to Sunday World, Sandton North sheriff, Kgomotso Mohahlele said in a notice of sale that she had put the media personality’s furniture to be auctioned off in an attempt to get the funds he owed for failing to pay R3.5 million in tax debt which he has been owing since 2014.

Some of the items auctioned off from Somizi’s home included kitchen appliances such as a fridge, washing machine and a dishwasher, cutlery and crockery, as well as coffee tables and ornaments, amongst many other items.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Horror bus crash, SA receives aid from Qatar, arrest of Molefe ‘imminent’