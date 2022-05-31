Manhunt for escaped convict from Rooigrond Correctional Facility

Kgomotso Phooko

The department of correctional services (DCS), working with the South Africa Service (SAPS), has launched a manhunt after a convicted rapist escaped from the Rooigrond Medium B Correctional Facility on Monday.

In a statement released by the DCS, an investigation on how the inmate escaped is underway.

“An investigation has been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be revealed once it has been concluded,” read the correctional services statement.

The escapee, Delmas Molehe, was convicted of rape and serving a life sentence since 2009.

“The name of the inmate is Delmas Molehe from Selosesha Section, Morekwen North West, convicted for rape and serving a life sentence at Rooigrond Medium B Correctional Facility since March 2009,” read the statement.

The department is appealing with the public for any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the offender.

Molehe is considered to be dangerous and if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station.

