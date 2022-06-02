Ramaphosa will respond to Arthur Fraser’s criminal complaint – Presidency

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been informed of former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s criminal complaint against him and will respond to the allegations made in due course.

This is according to Ramaphosa’s newly appointed spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

Magwenya indicated the president was unable to respond to allegations made by Fraser because he was chairing a Cabinet meeting until late on Thursday.

President @CyrilRamaphosa was chairing a cabinet meeting until late in the evening yesterday. He has been informed about the Arthur Fraser statement. The Presidency will communicate in due course. — Vincent Magwenya (@MagwenyaVincent) June 2, 2022

Arthur Fraser’s criminal complaint

Fraser, the former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA), on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station.

He accused the president of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting an alleged robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

ALSO READ: Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Ramaphosa

Frazer alleges that criminals entered Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo and were caught after stealing US$4 million.

The suspects were allegedly kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent about the alleged crime.

Frazer alleged he had provided police with evidence showing how Ramaphosa “concealed the crime”, which allegedly took place on 9 February 2020.

Frazer called on the president to tell South Africans the truth about what transpired at his farm.

“I trust the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour, I also trust the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property,” he said in a statement widely circulated on social media.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

NOW READ: Arthur Frazer calls on Ramaphosa to tell the truth