Broos tells Bafana Bafana to believe in miracles

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana must show no fear, as they head to Rabat to take on Morocco on Thursday in their opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Bafana are set to face an intimidating atmosphere in the Moroccan capital, and play a talented Atlas Lions team, the second-ranked team on the continent, who have players from all over Europe’s top leagues, and who have qualified for the 2022 Fifa World in Qatar.

“Morocco are a very good team, and with modern technology you can have as much information as possible about an opponent. With my staff, we have watched many games of Morocco. We know the opponents … they are a very good team. But we have a plan, so we will see if our plan will succeed,” said Broos this week.

“We know what we have to do. One thing that is very important is to have the right mentality, and confidence. If we go to Morocco with fear, it is better to stay here.

“You have to believe in your own qualities.”

The Bafana coach pointed to North Madedonia, who stunned Italy in the World Cup qualifying play-offs, as an example that upsets can happen.

“It can happen. Look at the example of Macedonia. If I had asked if you wanted to bet R1 (on North Macedonia beating Italy), you would have said no!”

“So …. we have a chance.”

Broos also said that the atmopshere his players experienced in the 5-0 friendly defeat to France at the end of March should help them prepare for a cauldron of home support in Rabat.

“Before the game (against France) you had 50 000 people singing the French national anthem and they put it on a loudspeaker,” said Broos.

“Even I got goosebumps. All the players hadn’t had that experience. So it will not be a surprise (for them).

“To have a game against France like that was a good thing. We know when we play Morocco, they will have fantastic supporters, but if we can do something, we will see what happens, the fans will not be behind them any more.”