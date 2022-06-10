National shutdown: No major incidents, disruptions and looting reported, says NatJoints

Citizen Reporter

The Natjoints says no major incidents, disruptions, looting and attacks on shops were reported countywide on Friday.

This after a number of messages and posters circulating on social media platforms, particularly on WhatsApp, called for a national shutdown on Friday over high fuel prices.

The national shutdown had also sparked calls for school closures, though this was dismissed by Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, who said the department would proceed with normal schooling.

In a statement on Friday, the Natjoints thanked law enforcement officers, communities, local businesses, the transport industry and private security for the cooperation and “patriotism” displayed in preventing and combating any forms of criminality.

Following the sharing of unverified posters calling for a National Shut Down, the Natjoints met to put measures in place to ensure stability in the country.

The Natjoints also made a call to all people living in South Africa to work together with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.

“Where roads were blocked in Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal with burning tyres and the R33 in Carolina, Mpumalanga by truck drivers, police moved swiftly to respond to clear these roads and ensure traffic flow,” it said.

“The Natjoints also thanks the local business and community who worked together last night with the police in dispersing a crowd that had gathered outside a shopping complex in Hammersadale, KwaZulu Natal.

ALSO READ: No national shutdown: Taxis won’t allow anyone to ‘get in the way’ of doing business

Overall, the Natjoints is pleased that the country is stable and people’s freedom of movement has not been prohibited. The patriotisim displayed by all people in the country, ought to be commended and appreciated.”

Speaking to The Citizen this week, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele had said while the taxi industry would not take part in the national shutdown, negotiations with government over the high fuel price were ongoing.

“From the taxi industry’s side, it is business as usual. With those lootings that happened last year, we stood up and we said we are working, we are not going to allow anarchy and chaos. And the same applies tomorrow, we will not allow our people to get into our way as we go about our economic activities.”

“As much as we too are not expected to infringe on other people rights as they go about their economic activity,” said Malele.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel