Two boys die after consuming contaminated food at local dumping site

Two minors have died after allegedly consuming contaminated food at a local dumping site. Police say investigations are underway.

The two boys, aged five and nine, died after consuming an unknown substance while playing next to a dumping site.

De Deur police in Sedibeng District were called to the scene of their deaths shortly after 11:30 on Wednesday, 15 June.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Thembeka Maxambela, the boys complained about being tired and hungry soon after returning from the dump site.

Shortly thereafter, the boys complained of stomach aches.

Maxambela was informed by eyewitnesses that the boys “both fell on the ground and white foam started flowing from their mouths”.

“Both boys succumbed on the scene and were declared dead by EMS Services. It is not known what the boys consumed,” Maxambela told Sedibeng Ster.

According to their sister, however, the duo said they picked up some bread which they ate, as they were hungry.

Police say a search in the area where they were allegedly playing yielded no results.

Energy drinks saga

This comes after three pupils died and one was said to be in a critical condition after consuming energy drinks allegedly given to them by their father.

The boys, aged 6, 13, and 16, were all pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.

The four pupils consumed energy drinks after arriving at school. Two died shortly at the school after complaining of stomach pains while one was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The latter died en route to the facility. The fourth sibling was in a critical condition while the fifth, fortunately, did not consume the energy drink.

