Forestry plantations to help transform economy and create jobs in Eastern Cape

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Makhotso Sotyu handed over forestry plantations to communities in Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape this week as part of government’s efforts to transform the economy and create jobs.

“The transfer of the management of these plantations will improve the livelihoods of the Batlokoa and Makhoba communities. This will also create jobs,” she said yesterday.

The combined extent of the plantations is 362 hectares. The management of Lehana and Fort Usher plantations was handed over to the Batlokoa while the management of Makhoba plantation was handed over to the Makhoba community.

“Forestry is one of the leading sectors in our economy that has the capacity to continuously contribute to the growth of this country. As part of the initiatives to support that growth, the department has been leading a process to develop the forestry sector’s master plan,” Sotyu said.

The master plan, which focuses on interventions to improve investment and transformation in the sector, includes the transfer of plantations.

The agreement on transferring plantations is the outcome of discussions between the department of forestry, public works and municipalities to facilitate all lease-expired state land being commissioned for commercial forestry. The deputy minister said her department would provide support to make this a viable business.

“The communities will be linked up with industry role-players as strategic partners who will assist with expertise and resources.”