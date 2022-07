A group of Joburg vendors said they were worried about loss of income as the cost of living continues to rise following the recent halt on permit renewals and applications which have made them targets of continuous raids which led to either “ridiculous fines” or not being able to retrieve their stock. Hawker Mbuso Ndala said many street vendors were forced to run away every time they saw the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers because of the “ridiculous fines” which cost more than their stock. “We have been trying to apply for the permit, but it’s either a complicated...

“We have been trying to apply for the permit, but it’s either a complicated process or just being asked bribes,” he said. “So without those permits whether South African or foreigner, we will always be worried about being raided and having our stock confiscated.”

Another hawker, Penelope Zimba, said apart from the raids, they were also worried about not being able to get some of their stock back after they have been confiscated.

“A lot of people who sell fruits and vegetables don’t care about getting their stock back but imagine us who sell stationery, or clothes, we end up just hearing how the JMPD have sold our stuff,” Zimba said.

“Sometimes if you cannot pay your fine then what happens to your stock? We obviously can’t say anything because we’re illegal traders and trading in demarcated spaces so in a way we’re all breaking some laws.”

Informal Traders along De Villiers street in Johannesburg, 6 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

However, a leader of the street market, Franklin Ese, said those operating illegally had more to worry about than those who previously had permits or were already on the City of Joburg’s database. He also said illegal vendors were currently a huge problem as they usually overlooked policies which are meant to keep the market organised.

Since the Dudula Operation raid, in partnership with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa during which informal traders were removed at the entrance of Park Station many vendors were agitated – especially foreigners, he said.

“No one here has a permit at this moment because we’re busy with the policy, so we’re doing all we can to protect everyone on the database,” he said.

“We have been working closely with the JMPD to ensure that everyone is protected until the city sorts out the permits issue because no one in the whole of Joburg can get a new permit or even renew one.”

Meanwhile, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said no person was allowed to carry on the business of an informal trader at a place or in an area where informal trading was prohibited or restricted, and there were no exceptions.

“People should enquire how to obtain an Informal Trading permit at their local municipality offices to avoid impoundment, and also make sure they get a receipt with the list of goods seized and fine after the impoundment,” he said.

He said anyone who had a complaint on their goods not being returned should report it to their internal affairs unit or call 0800- 203-712 for an investigation.

