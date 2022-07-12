Organisers defend Nkandla protest outside Zuma’s home

Cheryl Kahla

Organisers of the protest which took place outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home shortly before his arrest in July last year, have defended the illegal gathering.

The protest which saw some of Zuma supporters vowing to “die” for the former president, were soon followed by lootings, the destruction of property and the death of more than 300 people.

Radical economic transformation (RET) chairperson, Nkosentsha Shezi — who was one of the protest’s organisers, last week said the demonstrations provided “angry” citizens with an outlet to “release” their anger.

