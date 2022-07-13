Mandela’s world championship boxing belt stolen

Citizen Reporter

The world championship boxing belt that was gifted to former president Nelson Mandela by renowned American boxer, Sugar Ray Leonard, has been stolen.

Gauteng police confirmed on Wednesday that the belt, worth approximately R50 000, was stolen at the Mandela House in Vilakazi Street in Orlando West, Soweto earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a case of theft was opened on 2 July at Orlando police station after it was discovered that the boxing belt had gone missing.

“There are currently no suspects arrested and the police are investigating,” Sello said in a statement.

“Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact the police on the crime stop hotline at 08600 10111 or on MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”

Tampered locks

Sources close to the Nelson Mandela National Museum, commonly referred to as the Mandela House, claimed that when staff members reported for duty on 1 July 2022 they noticed that locks appeared to have been tampered with, according to an eNCA report.

When they went inside the historic house, the belt was apparently gone and they immediately reported the theft to the police. Police officers later combed the scene and took fingerprints as part of their investigations.

About Mandela House Museum

House number 8115 in Vilakazi Street was the home where Mandela lived between 1946 and 1962 with his first wife Evelyn Ntoko Mase.

Eleven years later and with a divorce finalised in 1957, Mandela welcomed his second wife, Winnie Madikizela Mandela into the residence.

The four-room house contains a collection of memorabilia, paintings and photographs of the Mandela family. It is managed by the Apartheid Museum on behalf of the Soweto Heritage Trust.

