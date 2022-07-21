Listen – Carte Blanche Podcast: Digging into the SAA, Takatso deal

Hein Kaiser

South African Airways has been shorn of planes and personnel to ease the pressure it places on the fiscus, and after years of taxpayer-funded subsidies, a majority share in the airline has been sold to a private consortium for what some experts say is a fraction of its value.

So, how much is SAA truly worth? R3 billion? R6 billion? R10 billion? Or perhaps R3 000 000 051 in operating capital and shares the chosen equity partner will stump up…

Carte Blanche crunches the numbers.

