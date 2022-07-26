Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
26 Jul 2022
5:50 am
News

Numsa leaders avoid contact with Ntlokose after losing court battle

Brian Sokutu

The reaction has made it difficult for her to reoccupy her office at Numsa’s Newtown headquarters in Johannesburg.

Advocate Sinclair Nhlapo briefing National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa second deputy president Ruth Ntlokose and SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at the Johannesburg Labour Court. Picture: Brian Sokutu
In what has been seen as a show of defiance to a Johannesburg Labour Court judgment handed down last weekend, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) national office bearers will today convene a meeting to reflect on the scathing ruling – without second deputy president Ruth Ntlokose. The court declared the suspension of Ntlokose, Numsa second deputy president, and several others unconstitutional and invalid. Judge Graham Moshoana also interdicted Numsa against holding its five-day national elective congress, which would have begun yesterday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Ntlokose told The Citizen how she had been isolated...

Read more on these topics