Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
26 Jul 2022
5:50 am
Numsa leaders avoid contact with Ntlokose after losing court battle
Brian Sokutu
The reaction has made it difficult for her to reoccupy her office at Numsa’s Newtown headquarters in Johannesburg.
Advocate Sinclair Nhlapo briefing National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa second deputy president Ruth Ntlokose and SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at the Johannesburg Labour Court. Picture: Brian Sokutu
Read more on these topics