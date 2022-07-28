Eskom sees decreased energy losses as Diepkloof residents honour payment agreement

Citizen Reporter

Eskom says it has seen an increase of 82% in sales and a reduction of about 40% in energy losses after Diepkloof Zone 3 customers started honouring a payment agreement with the power utility.

The power utility says it had further noted an increase from 22% to 86% of customers who are purchasing legal electricity tokens in the area. As a result, the revenue lost on zero buyers, which was averaging R435,000 per month, has significantly decreased.

“These notable improvements follow the disconnections and issuance of remedial fees that Eskom implemented in November 2021 because certain customers were bypassing meters, buying electricity from ghost vendors, not paying for the electricity they consumed, and illegally connecting to the electricity network,” said Eskom on Thursday.

“The customers issued with remedial sheets entered Deferred Payment Arrangements (DPA) with Eskom and most are honouring these agreements.”

Diepkloof Zone 3 will now be removed from the daily load reduction schedule as the energy losses have continued to reduce to below 51%.

“This is an indication that the network is not overloaded therefore minimising the possibility of equipment failing and exploding,” said Eskom.

Eskom, however, says it is still faced with a high demand for equipment that needs to be repaired or replaced as a result of repeated failures and damages.

“To curb these failures and damages, Eskom implements control measures such as audits, disconnections, maintenance, load reduction and the equipment replacement process which has been intensified to further ensure financial sustainability and return on investment.”

Last Thursday the power utility conducted audits in the area to ensure that customers continue to adhere to the agreement made.

The audits included checking customers’ meters, where those found to have tampered with their meters or were buying units from ghost vendors, were issued with remedial notices and disconnected from the Eskom network.

“The power utility thanks the community of Diepkloof Zone 3 for their collaboration and purchasing electricity tokens from Eskom registered vendors. Communities that experience load reduction can be removed from the list by refraining from conducting illegal electricity-related acts and ensuring that energy losses from their respective feeders are below 51% like in Diepkloof Zone 3.”

Earlier this month, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city was exploring its options with the view to possibly writing off the multi-billion Rand electricity debt owed by Soweto residents.

Soweto’s long-standing electricity debt has been a major headache for the city and Eskom, with scores of disgruntled residents last month taking their protest over frequent power outages in parts of the township to the mayor’s office in Braamfontein.

In an effort to resolve Soweto’s electricity debt, Phalatse said the city was looking at ways to write off the electricity debt accumulated over the years by Soweto residents, due to a culture of non-payment.

“In our assessment, the big thing that is standing between us and resolving this matter is the debt that has been accrued over years, which the residents of Soweto are expected to pay [and] they don’t have the money to pay it,” Phalatse said.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe