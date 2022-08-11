Home Affairs digitisation: Graduate recruitment starts Friday – here’s how to apply

Citizen Reporter

The department of home affairs will recruit 10,000 unemployed young graduates for the digitisation of records, announced Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday.

Briefing the media on the employment of 10,000 youth for digitisation of records, passport security and transit visas on Thursday, Motsoaledi said it was the department’s wish for the intake to be 60% women in honour of the heroines of the 1956 march to the Union Buildings.

“The department has more than 350 million Civic paper records relating to birth, marriages, deaths and amendments. The category of records dates back to 1895 which necessitates care and reliable systems that will bear tolerance for the digitisation purposes. These records are in all provinces and the bulk of which are in Gauteng, North West and the Western Cape,” said Motsoaledi.

“These unemployed youth should be qualified in Information Technology; Document, Information and Records Management, obtained from Institutions of Higher Learning (Universities, Universities of Technologies, TVETs).”

The project will run over a three-year period, effective from November 2022 until October 2025, said Motsoaledi.

Successful candidates will be paid a stipend ranging from R5,000 for entry level positions to R9,500 for technical support level positions and R14,250 for manager level positions.

This cohort will be required to sign a three-year contract linked to the duration of the project.

Training offered will be relevant to the job for which they are contracted to perform.

Phase 1 of the recruitment process will see the first intake of 2,000 unemployed youth graduates. The adverts for this phase will be available from Friday, 12 August 2022. This cohort will assume duty on 1 November 2022.

The recruitment of 4,000 more graduates start in October. This cohort will assume duty in January 2023.

The final 4,000 graduates will be recruited in December 2022 and January 2023. This cohort will assume duty in April 2023.

Youth can register and apply online through the DHA and DEL websites. Those that do not have access to the internet can visit their closest Labour Centre of the Department of Employment and Labour.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde