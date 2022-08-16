Johnson & Johnson to remove talc from baby powder

Narissa Subramoney

Amid thousands of lawsuits claiming that Johnson & Johnson’s signature product causes several forms of cancer, the baby powder bosses have decided to stop worldwide sales by the end of 2023.

The company had already discontinued sales of the talc-based powder in the US and Canada, and went against its shareholder’s wishes by stopping production with the controversial ingredient worldwide.

Lawsuits pile up

Most claimed J&J’s talc was contaminated with toxic asbestos and caused severe health problems, including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

The company has strongly disputed these claims, insisting the baby powder is safe to use.

But the multi-billion-dollar franchise is facing $3.5 billion in talc-related litigation and settlements in 2021. It also had set aside almost $4 billion to handle future cases.

J&J, which has a market share of nearly $500 billion, is facing close to 40 000 talc lawsuits pending from consumers and cancer survivors claiming the talc products are causing health problems.

Cancer risk?

Scientific studies of talc-based Johnson’s baby powder have been mixed. Some have shown that women who use the product regularly increase their risk of ovarian cancer. Other studies have not shown a risk.

But the US courts have ruled otherwise at times.

In 2021, the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal to overturn a 2018 Missouri state ruling that awarded 22 women a combined $2.1 billion in damages caused by talc products.

On the other hand, a New York State Supreme Court reversed a 2019 decision that awarded a woman $120 million in damages for ovarian cancer she claimed was caused by talc contaminated with asbestos in the J&J product she used.

A spokeswoman for the company said the decision to pull baby powder was due to “misleading talc litigation advertising that caused global confusion and unfounded concern” about whether or not the product is safe.

Is this the end of baby powder

The company has already removed the ingredient from the version of the product that is sold in US and Canadian stores.

J&J will instead transition to a cornstarch-based product, which is already being sold in several countries around the world.

