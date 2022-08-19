Cosatu’s ‘irresponsible’ national strike could sink economy even deeper
Lunga Simelane
Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said the economy was in crisis and embarking on these types of strikes would destabilise the country even more.
COSATU General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali and President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Zingiswa Losi briefs media at Cosatu Head quaters in Johannesburg, 18 August 2022, to announce a planned National Strike for next week Wednesday 24 August. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
