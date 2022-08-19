Lunga Simelane
19 Aug 2022
News

Cosatu’s ‘irresponsible’ national strike could sink economy even deeper

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said the economy was in crisis and embarking on these types of strikes would destabilise the country even more.

COSATU General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali and President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Zingiswa Losi briefs media at Cosatu Head quaters in Johannesburg, 18 August 2022, to announce a planned National Strike for next week Wednesday 24 August. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
As the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) plans to embark on a national strike to confront the lack of control of socio-economic issues by government and the private sector, the very economy they were protesting against could sink deeper into the mud. The nationwide strike – planned for Wednesday next week – is around rising cost of living, rolling electricity blackouts and fuel price hikes. Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said yesterday the strike will take form of a “stayaway” and a legally protected strike, with workers urged to join on the day countrywide. Political analyst Andre Duvenhage...

