Cosatu’s ‘irresponsible’ national strike could sink economy even deeper

As the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) plans to embark on a national strike to confront the lack of control of socio-economic issues by government and the private sector, the very economy they were protesting against could sink deeper into the mud.

The nationwide strike – planned for Wednesday next week – is around rising cost of living, rolling electricity blackouts and fuel price hikes.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said yesterday the strike will take form of a “stayaway” and a legally protected strike, with workers urged to join on the day countrywide.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said the economy was in crisis and embarking on these types of strikes would destabilise the country even more.

“Can’t they see the implication of this? This is absolutely irresponsible, with political motives behind it.”

Duvenhage said the economy may not be what it should be with the problems and challenges it faced but the fact remained – the strike was the last thing South Africa needed at this time.

“It is not in our national interests,” he said.

While Cosatu was known as the key labour ally of the ANC, however, Ntshalintshali said as stated in the past in terms of policies, the ruling party had no capacity to direct government to implement constructive policies.

“The issues raised focus on government not having the capacity to deal with issues. This is why we are calling for the implementation of the economic, reconstruction and recovery plan,” he said.

Duvenhage said if the ANC failed to act on the requests of the unions, it would confirm the perception and reality that the ANC cannot govern the country.

He said the ANC were losing control at all levels and tPhere was a lot of repositioning because there was no confidence in the ANC, which had a lot to do with the lack of leadership coming from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The ANC is not in the position to take decisions about themselves, let’s not even talk about the country. It is in a mess and what we are looking at is the disintegrations of the broad church and everyone is claiming their part of their cake leading to groupings mobilising in the open,” he said.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla claimed the working class was being side-lined and disregarded. He said since the onset of the current capitalist crisis, “the ruling elites implemented reckless budget cuts and imposed extreme sacrifices” on the workers.

“For this to change, decision-makers will have to acknowledge poverty is not accidental, but it flows from the logic of the capitalist system,” he added.

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said Cosatu member known as the class which sells its labour power in exchange for income was embroiled in a political assault. He said the march was formed by the circumstances poor people lived under.

“Withholding labour might hurt a lot of people but I hope it conveys a message to those holding on to economic power, to know the current situation for South Africans was unbearable.”

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi noted the strike was not a joint strike with the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), as they had their own programme.

This after Saftu indicated it would take part in a national shutdown against similar issues on the same day. She said the stayaway was for all South Africans who were experiencing the brunt of the economic hardships.

