Catch top columnist on Citizen YouTube podcasts

Isaac Mashaba

The ANC has an old, decayed leadership, they sleep in parliament, they don’t have any new ideas and they won’t make space for younger people.

That’s why our country is in a mess.

That’s the view of our columnist Dr Isaac Mashaba, who even as a party member of long standing, says that in its current state, the ANC is a “mockery” and “a clown” because its people are just “positioning themselves to go and steal more money”.

Mashaba makes these and other straight-talking, hard-hitting comments in the first of what will be a series of podcasts he will be doing for The Citizen every Monday.

The first one goes live on YouTube – www.youtube.com – this Monday.

Search for The Citizen newspaper on YouTube to find the podcast.