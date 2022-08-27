News

News

Isaac Mashaba
1 minute read
27 Aug 2022
5:45 am

Catch top columnist on Citizen YouTube podcasts

Isaac Mashaba

Mashaba makes these and other straight-talking, hard-hitting comments in the first of what will be a series of podcasts he will be doing for The Citizen every Monday.

YouTube
A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of Youtube social media displayed by a tablet. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

The ANC has an old, decayed leadership, they sleep in parliament, they don’t have any new ideas and they won’t make space for younger people.

That’s why our country is in a mess.

ALSO READ: Criminals have been taught by our MPs that crime pays

That’s the view of our columnist Dr Isaac Mashaba, who even as a party member of long standing, says that in its current state, the ANC is a “mockery” and “a clown” because its people are just “positioning themselves to go and steal more money”.

Mashaba makes these and other straight-talking, hard-hitting comments in the first of what will be a series of podcasts he will be doing for The Citizen every Monday.

The first one goes live on YouTube – www.youtube.com – this Monday.

READ MORE
Mbeki the first leader to recognise the danger of ANC's death - analysts

Search for The Citizen newspaper on YouTube to find the podcast.

Read more on these topics