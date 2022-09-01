Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
1 Sep 2022
5:40 am
ANC on foreigner blame trail wants to ram through NHI Bill
Brian Sokutu
Professor Shabir Madhi said the NHI was “an aspiration, which is being sold as the saviour to the self-inflicted healthcare crisis, caused by government mismanagement and poor governance and corruption in the health system”.
scientist Professor Shabir Madhi has blamed mismanagement, poor governance and corruption for the messy state of public healthcare.
Read more on these topics