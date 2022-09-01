Brian Sokutu
1 Sep 2022
ANC on foreigner blame trail wants to ram through NHI Bill

Professor Shabir Madhi said the NHI was “an aspiration, which is being sold as the saviour to the self-inflicted healthcare crisis, caused by government mismanagement and poor governance and corruption in the health system”.

scientist Professor Shabir Madhi has blamed mismanagement, poor governance and corruption for the messy state of public healthcare.
Against a growing campaign to blame foreign nationals for depleting public health services, and with ANC MPs yesterday pulling all stops out for a speedy passage of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, respected scientist Professor Shabir Madhi has blamed mismanagement, poor governance and corruption for the messy state of public healthcare. Madhi, executive director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics research unit at Wits University, said the NHI was “an aspiration, which is being sold as the saviour to the self-inflicted healthcare crisis, caused by government mismanagement and poor governance and corruption in the health system”. He was...

