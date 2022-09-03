‘The wheel turns’: MKMVA’s warning to ‘wayward ANC leaders who target Zuma’

Cheryl Kahla

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) visited former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence this week.

On Friday, spokesperson Carl Niehaus said the visit served to show the MKMVA’s “unequivocal and unwavering support” to Zuma.

MKMVA’s political tour de force

In a statement issued by Niehaus on Saturday, the MKMVA’s executive committee met with Zuma for more than seven hours of “in-depth analytical discussion and analysis”.

Zuma was “found in good spirits despite the ongoing persecution that he sadly suffers at the hands of some of his own so-called comrades in the ANC”.

“We once again stood astounded by the strength and commitment of Nxamalala to continue the struggle for full justice – also economic justice for the majority of black and especially African South Africans”.

Zuma’s persecutors ‘must not go unpunished’

In addition, Niehaus said the acts of “those wayward ANC leaders who in the most callous and ungrateful manner target and persecute Zuma must not go unchallenged nor unpunished”.

“Those who conduct themselves in this appalling manner will be well advised to remember that the political wheel always turns”, Niehaus writes.

“Their short-sighted factional political triumphalism will not serve them nor our nation well”.

It was decided during the meeting – described as a ‘true political tour de force’ – that Zuma must continue to play an important role in the ANC and the party’s “overall political future”.

Program of Action (PoA)

The delegation also briefed the former president about the “ongoing full and legal existence of the MKMVA and the Program of Action (PoA)”.

Niehaus said the PoA is “being implemented throughout the country, in all nine provinces where our structures are functional and active”.

Back in July, the MKMVA said the PoA must be developed as a matter of urgency to deal with the “social ills of our communities”.

“Such a POA must address the scourges of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and drug abuse, as well the hopelessness the youth experience due to unemployment, poverty and broken family structures.”

