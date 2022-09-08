Lunga Simelane
8 Sep 2022
Growing number of fake doctors adding to SA healthcare woes

What's up doc? Check that your health provider is registered. Many held in 2021-22 for illegally practicing medicine.

Picture - iStock.
South Africa’s health system has many problems – and the growing problem of fake doctors is not helping. HSPCA sounds the alarm over fake doctors The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has raised concerns over an escalating number of fake doctors masquerading as health practitioners registered with it. The council said 55 people had been arrested in 2021 and 2022 for either being bogus doctors or for fraud. HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said it was working to eradicate “unscrupulous, bogus healthcare practitioners” from operating within SA’s communities. “In the previous four or five months we have been picking...