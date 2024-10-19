African Diaspora Forum appeals for peace in Sharpeville

The African Diaspora Forum calls for peaceful dialogue between Sharpeville residents and migrant shop owners after violent unrest and looting escalated tensions in the township.

People walk past a shut Shalom Supermarket following looting and shut down of foreign owned shops by local residents in the township of Sharpville, south of Johannesburg on October 18, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Residents of Sharpeville near Vereeniging and immigrants who own shops in the area need find peaceful ways of addressing their differences, according to the African Diaspora Forum.

The squabble between the community members and shop owners started on Tuesday, when locals demanded that the migrants close their shops and leave the area.

On Wednesday night, the dispute got worse as residents accused shop owners of shooting dead a local businessman and injuring another person. Foreigner-owned owned shops were looted.

Diaspora forum chairperson Amir Sheikh said yesterday since the squabble started in the area, his organisation had been working around the clock trying to bring peace.

“What has been happening in Sharpeville over the past few days is heart-breaking. This historic township, a beacon of hope and resistance against apartheid, is now facing troubling acts of violence directed at businesses owned by migrants,” Sheikh said.

“The harm inflicted upon these businesses and their owners stands in stark contrast to the noble ideals for which our ancestors fought with unwavering bravery, often at significant personal sacrifice.

“We appeal to our host brothers and sisters and the larger community of Sharpeville to come together in a spirit of compassion and understanding, embracing the concept of Ubuntu and seeking peaceful and lasting solutions to the tensions that have emerged between residents and migrant business owners.”

Sheikh also encouraged migrant business owners to actively engage with the local community and to align with the laws and municipal regulations of the country.

“By registering their businesses and addressing taxation concerns, we can create a more harmonious environment that benefits everyone. Let us honour the legacy of our courageous forefathers by fostering healing and unity.

“It is not the first time South Africans accused foreign nationals of taking over their township economy.

International reputation management expert Tshepo Matseba said the violence and looting could harm South Africa’s image and reputation globally.

“The growing trend of targeting foreign nationals and looting their businesses sends a chilling signal to international travellers and investors that the dark days of anti-foreign sentiment are still part of South Africa’s social fibre.

“While citizens may have legitimate concerns regarding the role of some foreign nationals in contributing to harmful business practices, taking the law into their own hands is not going to assist the country and communities in dealing with the challenges.”