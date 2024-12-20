News

20 Dec 2024

11:20 am

Apology to Julius Malema

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to Julius Malema for the mistake made.

Apology

The Citizen would like to apologise. Picture: iStock

On Wednesday, 18 December, The Citizen published a story under the headline ‘Julius Malema sparks divorce speculation after removing wife’s pictures from Instagram’.

The story was based on social media reactions and failed to get Malema’s side of the story.

The Citizen unreservedly retracts the story and apologises to Malema for any embarrassment caused.

