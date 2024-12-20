Apology to Julius Malema

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to Julius Malema for the mistake made.

On Wednesday, 18 December, The Citizen published a story under the headline ‘Julius Malema sparks divorce speculation after removing wife’s pictures from Instagram’.

The story was based on social media reactions and failed to get Malema’s side of the story.

The Citizen unreservedly retracts the story and apologises to Malema for any embarrassment caused.