WATCH: Five buses torched at the Putco depot in Nancefield

Faizel Patel

At least five Putco buses were torched at the Putco depot in Nancefield south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

Johannesburg Emergency Service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire at the Putco bus depot was being investigated.

“There were no injuries which were reported during the fire incident, and the cause of the fire at this stage is the still the subject of investigations.”

Putco condemns incident

The bus company’s spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu confirmed the fire.

“Five of our contractors buses were set alight yesterday evening. Our security team reported identifying a number of people at the Nancefield Depot. It’s reported that those people shot at security before fleeing the scene leaving buses burning.”

“We are relieved to report that there have been no injuries at this stage following this incident.

“Putco condemns this act of criminality and is calling on the relevant authorities to investigate and bring those are in the wrong to book,” Xulu said.

Putco strike

Earlier this year, Putco bus drivers parked their vehicles and started an illegal wildcat strike due to wage and bonus disputes.

Workers demanded a 6% wage increase and back pay for bonuses since 2020, but Putco applied for a partial exemption and offered the drivers a 3% increase instead.

The bus company said through a CCMA facilitated section 150 process, marathon meetings were held over the past three days between the company and labour unions to find a solution to the impasse.

Putco said it would implement a 6% wage increase on 1 October for all employees who were in service of Putco on 1 April 2020, and who were still in service at the conclusion of this agreement.

“The wage increase will not be backdated and will not be applicable to employees who have already received the 6% increase as part of their wage adjustment in 2021 to comply with the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPABC) minimums,” the bus company said.

The bus company also said the dismissal of the 105 employees for misconduct during the unprotected strike in September 2022 would stand.

ALSO READ: Putco dismisses 105 workers after illegal protest action