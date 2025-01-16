City Power disconnects 120 homes for bypassing prepaid meters

The utility has also issued fines worth more than R14 000 to customers who have tampered with newly installed meters.

The regional power utility has also issued fines worth more than R14 000 to customers who have tampered with newly installed meters in Kliptown Square.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they received a tip-off on Wednesday from residents regarding meter tampering.

Warning

Mangena said the affected meters were removed by City Power’s technical team, along with the circuit breakers, ensuring that these customers do not illegally reconnect their power supply.

“Today’s operation serves as a stern warning to those who continue to bypass their meters within our supply areas. City Power has previously warned customers about the consequences of meter tampering, yet some individuals continue to engage in this illegal activity.

“We want to make it clear that City Power will no longer tolerate this behaviour. All our customers are required to pay for the electricity they consume, and bypassing meters not only undermines the system but also puts additional strain on the entire community and could potentially lead to safety risks for residents within the complex,” Mangena said.

Electricity theft

Mangena said in its effort to discourage ongoing electricity theft, the utility will intensify similar operations and conduct further audits to follow up on customers involved in meter bypassing across all eight Service Delivery Centres (SDCs) in the next coming weeks.

“We urge customers not to pay any technician, contractor, or individual to bridge their meters as this will lead to serious consequences. If anyone demands cash payments or offers illegal service connection, we strongly advise that they be reported immediately to our City Power Security Risk Management team.

“City Power is committed to ensuring fair electricity supply to all its customers, and we will continue to take action against those who engage in electricity theft,” Mangena said.

