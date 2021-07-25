Ahmed Kathrada Foundation goes door-to-door to allay ‘vaccine hesitancy’

News24 Wire

According to the foundation, young people managed to assist the Finetown community in Gauteng, as part of the drive.

On Friday, the foundation organised a bus to help transport residents to a facility where they received their vaccines.

“Over 30 senior citizens received their vaccinations today [Friday] when the foundation transported them to the hospital. This is done to help alleviate vaccine hesitancy,” said Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Delani Majola.

Nothemba Kamba, 62, a resident who was part of the outreach, encouraged people to overcome their fear of getting vaccinated.

“At first, I was terrified, thinking that the vaccine was painful,” she said.

Kamba added that she had no idea the Covid-19 vaccine was like any other vaccine.

“I thought they would do something out of the ordinary. But when I arrive at the vaccination centre, the staff administering the vaccine educated me about everything, especially the side effects,” said Kamba.

Another resident, Cecilia Selaletse, 50, said she hadn’t felt any side effects since she received her jab.

“There are no side effects. People should stop spreading lies about the Covid-19 vaccine; saying that it kills people,” Selaletse said.

“I am perfectly fine,” she added.

News24 previously reported that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) was evaluating medical records of 28 people who died after receiving their Covid-19 vaccine.

Four of those who died got the Johnson & Johnson jab and 24 the Pfizer vaccine.

In South Africa, around 5.5 million people had so far been vaccinated.