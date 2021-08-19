Covid-19 update: SA records 13,672 cases and 317 deaths

South Africa has recorded 13,672 cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour cycle, the National Institute for communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Thursday.
This takes the total cumulative number of laboratory confirmed cases to 2.652, 652, representing a 19,9% positivity rate.
“As per the National Department of Health, a further 317 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78 694 to date,” reported the institute in a statement.
It said that a total of 15.821,074 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.
Thursday’s majority of new cases today were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounted for 29% of the cases.
It was followed by Western Cape 27%, Eastern Cape accounted for 11%, Gauteng for 12%, Free State with 6% while Mpumalanga accounted for 5%. Northern Cape and North West accounted for 4% each. Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.
There country reported 536 more hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.