Ballito Rage organisers dismiss Covid 4th wave fears

The organisers of the Balitto Rage event say despite fears that this year’s event may become ground zero for the 4th wave of Covid infections, they have done everything possible to ensure that the event is the “safest Rage experience possible”.

On Wednesday, organisers of the event, through its CEO Greg Walsh, released a statement confirming that the event would be going ahead.

“After months of consultations and planning and with the appropriate and necessary approvals and regulations in place that we are moving ahead with this year’s event.”

Last year, the Ballito Rage was labelled a super-spreader event by then minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, after many of the young patrons in attendance tested positive for Covid-19 following the event.

The annual event is attended by matriculants to celebrate the end of their schooling.

“As the organisers of Ballito Rage, we take the health and safety of our attendees very seriously,” said Greg in a statement.

“All available Covid-19 safety precautions, as mandated by government and our Covid-19 team, are being implemented to ensure the safety of all our attendees and to give them the best – and safest – Rage experience possible.

“Our plans on how we will conduct testing have been approved by all event, public safety, policing and health regulation bodies.”

He said that they had been in consultations with international partners to learn in order to ensure that they apply standards seen in other markets where effective control measures have been deployed.

“In addition, the number of attendees for this year has been kept in line with the current gathering regulations of a maximum of 750 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors.

“As such, ticket sales have been capped at less than 2,000 to ensure that we keep in line with this number.

“As a festival we are playing our part in helping the vaccination drive in our country but insisting that all attendees need to be fully vaccinated and tested regularly,” concluded Greg.