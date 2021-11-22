‘Sharp increases’ in Covid-19 infections detected in Tshwane

Narissa Subramoney

The City of Tshwane has recorded a sharp increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

The latest figures show that active cases have increased to 1,689 as of Monday, 22 November 2021, a massive jump from the previous Monday’s 362 cases.

Currently, there is a confirmed cluster outbreak at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria West campus.

Other areas of concern with increased infections include Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi East, Centurion and Soshanguve.

New confirmed daily cases have also increased exponentially from below 50 to above 300.

The number of new cases for last week is as follows:

18 November 2021: 237 new cases

19 November 2021: 243 new cases

20 November 2021: 318 new cases

21 November 2021: 382 new cases

22 November 2021: 383 new cases

“There is a noticeable spike in both the number of new infections and the number of active cases. This is concerning and requires increased vigilance from all our residents,” said the city in a statement.

Threat of a fourth Covid-19 wave amid the festive season

Traditionally, over the festive season, Tshwane residents welcome visitors from other areas and provinces.

“This can increase the possibility of infections. We, therefore, appeal to residents to continue adhering to the well-known Covid-19 safety protocols,” said the city.

The city also warned residents against letting their guard down amid concerns of an impending fourth wave of infections, and another possible lockdown in its wake.

The city’s health department and other stakeholders are working closely with their provincial counterparts to ensure that all measures are in place to address these re-emerging Covid-19 spikes.

Currently, priority is given to the following:

Reactivation of the weekend outreach programmes to provide opportunities to residents who are not available during the week.

Intensification of ward-based battle plans to take education, screening, testing and vaccination services to people in high-risk areas.

Provision of further momentum to the vaccination campaign to get more people vaccinated, thereby improving immunity within communities.

Where to find Covid-19 outreach teams

In the coming weeks, the outreach teams will be at the following venues.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to engage them on all issues related to Covid-19.

22 – 23 November 2021: Freedom Supermarket, 9 Eastside Plaza, corner Baviaanspoort Road and Malgas Street, East Lynne

24 – 25 November 2021: Mayville Mall, corner Van Rensburg Street and Nienaber Avenue, Mayville

Avenue, Mayville

26 November 2021: Uitkyk Silverton, corner President and De Boulevard Street, Silverton

Silverton

29 – 30 November 2021: Madeira Shopping Centre, cnr Pylgras and Cress Street, Danville

Street, Danville

1 – 2 December 2021: Laudium Plaza, corner Tangerine Street and 6th Avenue, opposite Laudium Clinic, Laudium

opposite Laudium Clinic, Laudium

3 December 2021: Food Lovers Montana, 555 Breed Street, Montana

“We will continue to monitor and track the progress of the virus and advise our residents accordingly,” said the city.

