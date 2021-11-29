Daily Covid-19 update: SA records 2,858 new cases, majority in Gauteng

Cheryl Kahla

Covid-19 cases are surging again in South Africa, with the majority of new infections recorded in Gauteng. Here are the latest Covid-19 and Omicron updates.

Covid-19 update in South Africa

As of Sunday, 28 November, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stood at 2,961,406, with 2,858 new cases identified.

South Africa currently has 23,838 active cases, while six Covid-19-related deaths were reported; bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to

Recoveries now stand at 2,847,771 representing a recovery rate of 93,0%. During the past 24 hours, 29,245 tests were conducted, bringing the total to 19,413,079.

Moving 7-day average

The proportion of positive new cases tested on 28 November is 9.8%, which is higher than on the 27th (9.2%). The 7-day average is currently 6.1%, which is higher than the 27th (5.2%).

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (81%), followed by the Western Cape accounting for 5%, and KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 4%.

Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively while Limpopo accounted for 2%, and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively.

New Omicron variant

The heavily mutated strain Omicron variant – also known as B.1.1.529 – was classified as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 27 November,

The Omicron’s genetic profile differs from other variants of interest and concern, it is not yet known if it is deadlier than previous variants.

The WHO says it could take several weeks to know if there are significant changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.

Severity of Omicron

WHO said it is whether the new Omicron variant causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, such as Delta.

“Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalisation in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected”, WHo said on Sunday.

Who said prevention is key as all Covid-19 variants can cause severe cases and death, in particular for the most vulnerable people.

Level 1 lockdown in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country is better equipped to respond to the newly emerged omicron variant as there are a number of things scientists already know about the new variant.

Ramaphosa said the government has been working with various sectors and having discussions between government, labour and community constituency to implement mandatory vaccines for certain locations and activities.

The National State of Disaster will also remain in place, and this along with the current alert level 1 lockdown will be re-evaluated in the coming days and weeks.

Additional reporting by Xanet Scheepers and AFP.