29 Nov 2021
Dutch find 14 Omicron cases among South Africa passengers

Thirteen Omicron infections were detected among 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19.

An ambulance is parked in front of Ramada Hotel in Badhoevedorp near Schiphol airport where Dutch authorities isolated 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa on 29 November 2021. Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Dutch health authorities said on Monday they have found another case of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant among passengers arriving from South Africa, bringing the total to 14.

“With the help of sequencing, it has now been confirmed in 14 people that it is the Omicron variant,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a letter to parliament.

De Jonge had on Sunday announced 13 Omicron infections. They were among 61 passengers who were confirmed with coronavirus, out of 624 travellers who arrived in Amsterdam on two KLM flights from South Africa on Friday.

Analysis of the samples “suggests that the people affected may have the virus most likely contracted in several places and in any case not during the flight”, De Jonge said.

ALSO READ: Flights to UK will resume on Wednesday but SA remains on red list

The results of further samples under analysis are expected later on Monday.

Dutch authorities have ordered the 61 people who tested positive for Covid-19 to remain in quarantine, and most of them are in a hotel near Schiphol Airport.

A couple fled the hotel on Sunday, but border police arrested them on a plane that was about to take off for Spain and the pair are now in isolation in hospital.

NOW READ: Omicron: Keep unvaccinated people out of events, says Karim

BUSINESS NEWS

How Omicron will affect the economy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

EISH!

'Fauci of South Africa': Citizens react to CNN 'disrespecting' SA's Karim
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu tests positive for Covid-19
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

COVID-19

Flights to UK will resume on Wednesday but SA remains on red list
3 hours ago
3 hours ago


