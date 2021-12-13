‘How to address SA’: President ‘for a week’ Mabuza urged to end curfew

Molefe Seeletsa

President Cyril Ramaphosa testing positive for Covid-19 has elicited some funny reactions on social media.

On Sunday, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa had contracted Covid-19 and was currently isolating in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa felt unwell after leaving former deputy president FW de Klerk’s state memorial service in Cape Town earlier on Sunday.

“The president is in good spirits, but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force [SANDF]. The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town,” the Presidency said in a statement.

While Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms, Deputy President David Mabuza will take over “all responsibilities” for a week.

This has prompted funny reactions from social media users, with netizens suggesting that Mabuza should end curfew under lockdown level 1 and reshuffle the Cabinet, while others wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.

Someone tell sir David mabuza to increase the R350 to R500 it's December everyone deserves a bonus

‘Family meeting’

City Press reported on Sunday that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) would meet this week and is expected to recommend that further lockdown restrictions be imposed on the country.

According to the publication, Ramaphosa initially had no intention to address the nation, however, he might be forced to make several adjustments to the lockdown measures.

“He is considering proposing to the NCCC and Cabinet a few adjustments which include banning the sale of alcohol on weekends and public holidays until mid-January.

“Don’t be surprised when we have a family meeting before Thursday. He is serious about protecting the country,” an unidentified source told City Press.

But with Ramaphosa now out of action, Mabuza might address the nation for the first time.

Covid-19 in SA

South African has seen a rapid rise in new Covid-19 infections on daily basis, which are believed to be driven by the new Omicron variant, in the past few days.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron – which has a large number of mutations – is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy. However, the new variant causes less severe symptoms.

As of 12 December, South Africa has recorded a total of 3,130,504 million cases of Covid-19, with 18,035 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This represents a positivity rate of 28.9%.

A further 21 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,137 to date, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Sunday.

