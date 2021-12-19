Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Gareth Cotterell

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement Minister in the Presidency Modli Gungubele said Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation,” said Gungubele.

The government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends, the statement added.

President tests positive

Mantashe’s positive Covid test comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for the coronavirus last week Sunday.

Ramaphosa got tested after feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day.

“The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” the Presidency said.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,742 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 16,080 new cases, representing a 28.8% positivity rate. A further 48 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,345 to date. See more here: https://t.co/jsjcULjM5B pic.twitter.com/sJUsStnHET— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 18, 2021

South Africa recorded 16,080 new cases on Saturday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This represents a 28.8% positivity rate.

The latest data revealed that new case figures for KwaZulu-Natal officially top Gauteng’s.

KZN saw 4,202 new cases on 18 December, accounting for 26% of the total number of cases, with Gauteng at 3,430, making up 21% of the country’s cases.

The Western Cape tallied just under 3,000 new cases.

