Covid-19 update: 566 new cases reported with positivity rate of 3.9%

As of Monday, 21 March, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,704,784 with 566 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 3.9% positivity rate.

Nine Covid-19 related deaths – of which four occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours – was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 99,890.

There were seven hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stood at 3,590,266 with a recovery rate of 96,9%. South Africa currently has 14,628 active cases.

23,599,964 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 33,023,123 as of 21 March.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (233), followed by Western Cape (140) and KwaZulu-Natal (117).

North West (24) then follows, while Eastern Cape and Free State both recorded 10 new cases.

Northern Cape and Limpopo recorded seven and six cases respectively.