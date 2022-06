South Africa might face Covid deregulation – but the question stands: is the country ready for this? According to a letter Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla sent out to MECs, the country had exited the fifth wave and could consider repealing Covid-19 regulations. The minister’s spokesperson, Doctor Tshwale, said the document was confidential and meant for consultation between minister and his Cabinet colleagues. “It is [from] consensus with MECs that the minister formulates recommendations to National Coronavirus Command Council [NCCC] and Cabinet,” he said. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the statement was true and the city welcomed the national...

South Africa might face Covid deregulation – but the question stands: is the country ready for this?

According to a letter Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla sent out to MECs, the country had exited the fifth wave and could consider repealing Covid-19 regulations.

The minister’s spokesperson, Doctor Tshwale, said the document was confidential and meant for consultation between minister and his Cabinet colleagues.

“It is [from] consensus with MECs that the minister formulates recommendations to National Coronavirus Command Council [NCCC] and Cabinet,” he said.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the statement was true and the city welcomed the national government’s belated move to repeal remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Lewis said he was encouraged to read the health minister’s letter and called on all the MECs, the Cabinet and President Cyril Ramaphosa to support Phaahla’s recommendations and implement them without further delay.

ALSO READ: Health dept dismisses claims of govt going ahead with new health rules, mandatory vaccines

“The country has clearly exited the fifth wave of infections. In addition to this, the rates of death and hospitalisation in the January and May waves were lower than the previous ones, even though the majority of restrictions had already been dropped,” he said.

“Continuing to restrict South Africans’ freedom to decide whether to wear masks and restrict their attendance at large gatherings is not rationally related to saving lives and, thus, unjustified.”

Currently, the wearing of masks is compulsory in indoor spaces, including shopping malls and public transport.

There was also a 50% capacity on the number of people allowed in a venue if people were fully vaccinated, or if people could show a negative Covid tests.

Phaahla’s letter also recommended the country drop its entry requirements for travellers.

At the moment, travellers were expected to show a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid test.

At long last coming to grips with the reality. Effective end of Covid restrictions. Now to work on the collateral economic and other damage of what was self inflicted due to stubbornness of not following the science. pic.twitter.com/Z57XHOVd9k— Shabir Madhi (@ShabirMadh) June 20, 2022

Dr Angelique Coetzee, who discovered the omicron variant in December, said it made sense not to wear masks outdoors but if it was indoors, it was the individual’s responsibility to understand their roles and risks in being in places where especially if there was poor ventilation.

“At the end of the day, it is up to the citizens to decide how they want their health to be protected or to protect themselves,” she said.

Coetzee said in regards to the recommendation of mask-wearing not being in place, it was important to at least ensure the use of proper masks in healthcare and public transport settings.

“This helps and we need to make sure we protect people. It will protect against flu and other sicknesses,” she said.

Chief economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt said Covid deregulation would have a “huge impact” on the South African economy because it would support the kind of places in the economy which were still performing badly.

READ MORE: New Covid-19 rules ‘poorly drafted’, say experts

“Tourism is one of the biggest ones which is coming back strongly and we need to do more in supporting it,” he said.

Tourist accommodation statistics for April, issued by Statistics South Africa, show income for the tourist accommodation industry increased 53.4% in April this year compared to April last year.

Roodt said people were unhappy with procedures when having to visit SA or head overseas.

“These are things which have made it difficult and are obstacles for people to visit,” he said.

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA’s chair, Rosemary Anderson, said it was long overdue to lift the restrictions, considering the reasons instituted were to reduce pressure on the healthcare system. “The hospitality sector was among the hardest-hit.”

A special President’s Coordinating Council is expected to be held today to discuss the regulations.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko