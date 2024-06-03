Nelson Mandela Bay floods: At least seven dead, 500 residents relocated

At least four people are still missing.

Floods in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Seven people have been confirmed dead, while at least four are missing in the floods that have ravaged parts of the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, all emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations.

The SANDF has also deployed a helicopter to help assess and access inaccessible areas.

More than 500 residents have been evacuated and relocated. Of the 500 residents, 57 from Daku and Korea refused to be relocated due to concerns over their belongings.

Gift of the Givers and Rescue South Africa have also joined to support the search and rescue operations.

According to Gift of the Givers, some residents were unable to leave their houses due to high water levels and furniture blocking entryways.

Water pumps are needed to drain the water.

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 3.6.2024

The NGO has already donated about 1,000 blankets, warm clothing, personal hygiene items and bags of nutritional cereal to the affected families of the floods.

“We appeal for all residents to remain vigilant, listen for regular weather updates, and postpone travel arrangements. Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams,” said the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The Kariega Driving Licence Test Centre will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to flooding and infrastructure damage.

“We’ll reassess the situation and get back to the public with prompt updates on the situation.”

More floods expected

Heavy rain leading to more floods is expected in several parts of the country on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in the province. Areas affected include the Central Karoo, Garden Route, Cape Winelands, and the Overberg districts of the Western Cape province.

It further issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain resulting in floods over the coast of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng, northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga Highveld.

The SA Weather Service also expects disruptive snow over the northeastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

“Very cold, wet, and windy conditions with snowfalls are expected over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa District and southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape, and the central and southern parts of the Free State until Tuesday,” said the weather service.